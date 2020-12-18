CT to receive more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine next week

Governor Lamont announced CT nursing homes will begin to receive the vaccine on Dec. 18.

HARTFORD, Conn — In total Connecticut has received around 31,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in just one week and the state expects to receive another round of shipments next week.

A total of 1,982 vaccines have been given to healthcare workers since the start of this week. The governor announced Thursday, nursing homes will begin vaccinating their employees and patients Friday.

Vaccines going to nursing homes, doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers on the frontlines.

Eastern Connecticut Health Network received 975 vaccine doses this week and the first person to receive one Wednesday morning -- Infection Preventionist Stacy Orlowski. Orlowski said all the heartbreak and pain her patients and their family members have suffered over the past ten months made getting the vaccine powerful.

It was a day full of hope when we started giving those vaccines, I was overwhelmed with emotion,” Orlowski said. “There are still people who get sick every day and we have to get through this, we have to move on and this is a move forward.”

Some people remain hesitant about the vaccine, Orlowski points out the FDA approval process is rigorous and explains how the vaccine works.

“There’s some salt and sugars to keep it in solution and there’s an mRNA molecule in a fat bubble, a lipid bubble and that gets into your cell, you have a little thing called a ribosome and it's going to see that mRNA and translate it into a protein,” Orlowski said. “I like to say, it’s like putting up little wanted posters all over your body and it's learning what it looks like so when you see it again it's going to learn to attack it.”