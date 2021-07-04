CT VA opens more COVID-19 clinics, expands eligibility

The VA is offering more vaccine clinics starting April 7 to the 21. No appointment is necessary but is available by phone call.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Due to the SAVE LIVES Act, VA Connecticut has expanded its COVID-19 vaccine to anyone who has served in the military regardless of VA enrollment status, veteran spouses, and caregivers.

The Act allows the aforementioned residents to receive no-cost COVID-19 vaccinations through the VA.

According to the VA, clinics will be first come first served and the location of the clinic will determine which vaccine is administered.

Masks are required and the VA asks attendees not to bring anyone with them to the clinic.

Appointments are not needed but are available during operating business hours by calling 203- 932-5711 ext. 5627, 7784, or 7754.

Below is a list of clinics offering the vaccine:

April 7 and 9 from 8am-3:30pm

West Haven campus, 950 Campbell Avenue, Donaldson Center, Bldg. 2, 2nd floor (Pfizer)

April 8 from 8am-4pm

West Haven Annex, 200 Edison Road/Pez Blvd. in Orange (Moderna)

April 8 from 8am-3:30pm

Newington campus, 555 Willard Avenue, Bldg. 2E basement (Moderna)

April10 from 8am-3:30pm

New London Clinic, 4 Shaw’s Cove (Johnson and Johnson)

April 11 from 8am-3pm

Connecticut Veterans Home, 287 West Street, Rocky Hill (Moderna)

April 12 from 8am-3:30pm

West Haven campus, 950 Campbell Avenue, Donaldson Center, Bldg. 2, 2nd floor (Pfizer)

April 13 from 8am-3:30pm

Newington campus, 555 Willard Avenue, Bldg. 2E basement (Johnson and Johnson)

April 14-16 from 8am-3:30pm

West Haven campus, 950 Campbell Avenue, Donaldson Center, Bldg. 2, 2nd floor (Pfizer)

April 15 from 8am-3:30pm

Newington campus, 555 Willard Avenue, Bldg. 2E basement (Johnson and Johnson)

April 17 from 8am-4pm

Harding High School, 379 Bond Street, Bridgeport (Johnson and Johnson)

April 19-21 from 8am-3:30pm

West Haven campus, 950 Campbell Avenue, Donaldson Center, Bldg. 2, 2nd floor (Pfizer)

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.