CT young people will be vaccinated sooner, here's what you need to know

FOX61 talked with experts at Connecticut Children’s Hospital who say they are excited about this change because it allows younger people to be vaccinated sooner.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Mark your calendar. April 5th. That’s the day the state says everyone 16 and over will be eligible to get the COVID vaccine. The new timeline, for what used to be a limited age-based rollout, now raises some key questions about the vaccine in kids and teenagers.

We talked with experts at Connecticut Children’s Hospital who say they are excited about this change because it allows younger people to be vaccinated sooner. They say that is essential if we want to achieve herd immunity.

Anyone 16 years and over will be eligible to get a COVID vaccine to come April 5th, but here is what you need to know. Only Pfizer has been given the green light to be used on 16- and 17-year olds. "I would assume that they would try to allocate Pfizer appropriately," said Dr. Schreiber, the Chief of Infectious Disease at Connecticut Children's Hospital.

Trials are underway. Moderna just announced they are launching a study in children 6 months to 12 years. All three companies have ongoing trials for adolescents 12-15. So, when can parents reasonably expect their kids would be able to get it? "I anticipate by September, I bet you we will get our initial data about 12 and above," explained Dr. Schreiber. "For small children 6 months and above we are talking next year."

And because children have a naturally stronger immune system, those trials will be testing dosing. There’s some thought it may only take a half or a quarter vaccine dose to produce an immune response in kids. "They are going to need to figure out what the right doses are for kids to give the optimal antibody response, so you are immune but also the least number of side effects."

Vaccinating children is essential for several reasons. Herd immunity, preventing more mutation and now young people emerging with what's come to be called ‘long haul’ COVID. "There’s this long-term COVID illness that is also showing up in adolescents and young adults where they get mild COVID and they just don’t seem to get better," explained Dr. Schreiber.

And we can’t talk about kids without talking about pregnancy. Pregnant women can elect to get the vaccine though it hasn't been fully tested on them. These trails are underway now. There is evidence to suggest the vaccine may provide a benefit to both mom and baby. "We have some data on this now. It’s important. What we found is women who get COVID would give the antibodies across the placenta to their babies, so their babies are born protected. So, we anticipate the vaccine would do the same thing."

Dr. Schreiber said the silver lining of the pandemic if there is one, is finding out that while pregnant women who get COVID often have more severe cases, data shows the baby is protected. To date, the virus hasn’t been able to pass through the placenta to infect the fetus.

