CONNECTICUT, USA — After the recent approval from the CDC for the emergency use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on children ages 12 to 15, CVS is now offering vaccine appointments for adolescents.

There are more than 5,600 CVS locations that will be offering appointments for adolescents, with 45 locations being offered in Connecticut.

CVS says it will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 12 to 15 beginning Thursday, May 13. A parent or legal guardian will be required and kids must be accompanied by an adult.

“With every new wave of eligibility our teams have worked around the clock to ensure vaccine access as soon as possible,” said Karen Lynch, President, and Chief Executive officer, CVS Health. “Offering vaccinations to younger populations at thousands of locations across the country brings us one step closer to prevailing over the pandemic.”

CVS encourages patients to sign up for appointments but walk-ins are also accepted. The scheduling tool for CVS will only show locations offering the Pfizer vaccine once the patient provides their age.

To learn more or to schedule an appointment at CVS, click here.

In addition to CVS, Community Health Center, Inc. and Old Saybrook will be hosting vaccination clinics for children 12 through 15.

Community Health Center, Inc. will be offering vaccines at the Danbury Fair Mall at 7 Backus Avenue, the Lord & Taylor parking lot at 110 High Ridge Road in Stamford, the Pratt & Whitney Runway at 12 Runway Road in East Hartford, and Wesleyan University (Parking lot V) at 75 Vine Street in Middletown.

The clinics for Community Health Center, Inc. will be held on Thursday, May 13, starting at 8:30 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m. For more click here.

Old Saybrook will be offering clinics for adolescents also beginning on May 13. To schedule an appointment, click here.

