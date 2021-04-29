Demand for vaccine in Connecticut drops 50% over 2 weeks

As of Thursday, more than 1.32 million residents have been fully vaccinated.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Gov. Ned Lamont says demand for COVID-19 vaccinations in Connecticut has decreased by about 50% over the past two weeks.

That is prompting state officials to now focus heavily on reaching people — especially younger residents — with the state’s fleet of mobile vaccination vans and walk-up vaccinations at more than 100 existing clinics.

The Democrat said Thursday that plans are underway to bring the vans to large workplaces, fairs, parades, and other large gatherings.

As of Thursday, more than 1.32 million residents have been fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, outdoor restrictions at bars and restaurants will be lifted as of Saturday.

