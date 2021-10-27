CT orders 140,000 Pfizer doses for children in anticipation of CDC approval

The CT Department of Public Health said if all goes to plan, doses will be administered to children 5-11 beginning Nov. 4.

HARTFORD, Conn. — If all goes to plan, children over 5 years old in Connecticut should be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 starting next Thursday.

Gov. Ned Lamont said Wednesday that the state has been allocated 145,350 doses. Of those, a third are allocated to the pharmacy channel (48,450 doses) and two thirds are allocated to the State (96,900).

Given that there are about 273,000 kids ages 5-11 in the state, the initial dose allocation alone and the order covers 50% of the eligible population. After initial ordering, regular weekly ordering will resume

The Connecticut Department of Health laid out its timeline in the state Tuesday for vaccine distribution for the youngest eligible group.

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel endorsed kid-size doses of Pfizer's shots for 5- to 11-year-olds as they voted unanimously, with one abstention, that the vaccine’s benefits in preventing COVID-19 in that age group outweigh any potential risks. That includes questions about a heart-related side effect that's been very rare in teens and young adults despite their use of a much higher vaccine dose.

The DPH said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s independent advisory group, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) will meet next week on Nov. 2 and 3 to issue its own independent recommendations related to the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 through 11

At that time, the CDC Director will likely accept the ACIP’s recommendations

If all recommendations and approvals go smoothly, Connecticut will begin administration of COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 5 through 11 on Thursday, Nov. 4.

Parents will have options for where their children can receive the vaccine.

According to the state:

Pediatricians: Hundreds of pediatricians will be administering COVID-19 vaccines across the State of Connecticut. However, not all pediatricians will have the COVID-19 vaccine, so if your child’s provider doesn’t offer the COVID-19 vaccine, please refer to one of the other options provided.

Pharmacies: There will be hundreds of pharmacy locations that are offering the COVID-19 vaccine to children, including many CVS, Walgreens, RiteAid, and other pharmacy chains across the state as well as independent pharmacies. Pharmacies provide a safe, convenient, and easy location to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Pharmacies have rolled out special training for their pharmacist staff to provide vaccines for younger children.

School-based clinics: The Department of Public Health and the Connecticut State Department of Education are collaborating to offer on-site clinics at schools across the State of Connecticut. These will either be led by school-based health centers or special mobile teams that are specifically trained to offer vaccines for younger children. Information about such clinics will be provided by schools or districts directly.

Other locations: In addition to the above, several health systems and local health departments will be offering COVID-19 vaccines for children age 5–11.

Go to ct.gov/covidvaccine to search for a location near you to find a vaccine for your child.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.