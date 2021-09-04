Drop-in J&J vaccine leads to changes in college rollout

The state recently learned that its expected shipment of 20,000 J&J doses next week will drop to 6,000 and then down to 2,000 the following week.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut is revamping some of its vaccine distribution plans for college students, due to a major decline in the amount of Johnson & Johnson vaccine coming into the state.

Josh Geballe, chief operating officer for Gov. Ned Lamont, said Thursday that Connecticut had originally planned on giving college students the opportunity to get the one dose before they left for the summer break.

Now the state plans to give them one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

