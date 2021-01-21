Dunkin Donuts Park in Hartford to open for vaccine distribution

The plan is to have vaccination distribution at Dunkin Donuts Park by February 6th.

HARTFORD, Conn — In the dead of Winter, there will be some life in the off-season at Dunkin Donuts Park in Hartford. Just announced on Thursday, the venue that usually hosts boisterous crowds for the Yard Goats games will be transformed into a vast clinic for the Covid-19 vaccine.

“We’re going to be doing everything we can to get this vaccine rolled out,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin. The stadium will serve Hartford residents in group 1A and 1B, by appointment only. Tim Restall, the president of the Yard Goats said offering the stadium to help the city residents was an easy decision. “We always feel the ballpark is a great community asset and to utilize it for vaccinations it was a quick answer yes,” Restall said.

The plan is to have vaccination distribution at Dunkin Donuts Park by February 6th. Liany Arroyo, Hartford’s direction of health and human services said, “our goal is to ensure that those who are most in need have easy access to the vaccination site.” Hartford residents will be among the first served at the stadium though people outside city limits will be able to sign up at a later time. Vaccinations require an appointment, the hope is in the first few weeks of the program, about 75 shots will be given out each day.