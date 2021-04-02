Dunkin Donuts Park to host vaccination clinic for residents 75+

The event will take place on Saturday, February 6, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Residents in Hartford who are 75 and older will now be able to schedule vaccine appointments at Dunkin' Donuts Park on Saturday, February 6, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.

The announcement was made by Hartford's Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday. The clinic will be by appointment by scheduling online or calling the Health Department at 860-757-4830.

“Our Health Department and our healthcare providers are working hard alongside the State to get the vaccine out to eligible seniors, reaching out to them individually by phone and mail, asking family members to sign them up, and more,” said Mayor Luke Bronin. “This clinic at the baseball stadium is another way to do that, and we have appointments available right now, so please ‘Sign Up a Senior’ for the safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine – there’s no cost, and we’ll get them a ride if they need one.”

City officials encourage residents to sign up their parents, grandparents, friends, and neighbors who may not be able to sign up themselves. Hartford will provide a free ride for residents that need transportation.