Educator and childcare vaccine clinics rolling out amid rocky start

The state is asking you to wait a few days if you are in the 55+ category.

HARTFORD, Conn — On Monday, March 1st, another 660,000 Connecticut residents became eligible to receive the COVID vaccine. But the demand continues to outpace the supply.

VAMS and the CT 211 vaccine appointment assistance line were inundated with people. The state is asking you to wait a few days if you are in the 55+ category. Let’s start with the numbers. Here’s who’s eligible. 500,000 residents age 55 and over and 160,000 educators and childcare workers. But the state is only getting about 130,000 doses a week. The word of the month is, ‘patience.’

"Not everyone is going to be vaccinated on March first or March 8th, but we do have a promise from the Governor's office that there will be enough vaccinations to have everyone vaccinated by March 31st," said Fran Rabinowitz of the Connecticut Association of Public-School Superintendents.

Some school districts are coordinating clinics with local departments of health, others are working with major hospitals providers. "It’s going to vary from district to district," said Connecticut Department of Public Health interim Commissioner Deidre Gifford.

And even within districts, like the Capitol Region Education Council, lists are being made to prioritize rosters based on risk. They are grouping by age, with those working directly with students going before office staff and remote workers. The goal is to prevent school closures and get back to in person learning. "I’m also hopeful that in many school districts not only will we get two months of in person learning but we will move right into a summer school," said Rabinowitz.

In Enfield, the superintendent told FOX61 that after the town health department told them vaccinations would begin this week, he was then told over the weekend the supply was delayed by a week.

"We were scrambling around all weekend trying to let our staff know that we are doing everything we can to get them some doses and fortunately, this morning, Trinity Health notified us that they were able to secure 500 doses for the districts in our consortium which was ourselves Stamford, Somers, and Suffield," explained Superintendent Chris Drezek.

The early childhood daycare providers are also now eligible. Beth Bye heads up the state Office of Early Childhood. "Quite literally people are working around the clock. Local health districts were filling out spreadsheets throughout the weekend, so we have information now that we didn’t have an hour ago," explained Bye.