West Hartford Public School students were getting vaccinated between 3 p.m. to 7 a.m. at the clinic as they've partnered up with UConn Health.

FARMINGTON, Conn. — Children as young as twelve lined up at UConn Health today during their vaccine clinic to get their first dose. Ages 12-15 are now eligible for the Pfizer vaccine.

West Hartford Public School students were getting vaccinated between 3 p.m. to 7 a.m. at the clinic as they've partnered up with UConn Health. Those we spoke to were excited and relieved to be getting their first shot.

“It’s definitely a relief now that it’s rolling out. It’s easier to go see people and hopefully we can all get back to normal and hopefully next year we’ll have a better school year and not as much online and back to normal,” said Aidan Bailey after receiving his first dose.

"The 12 to 15-year-old age group has really suffered socially because of the effects of Covid so disruptions in school and those school activities and this vaccine is really what’s going to be needed to help restore that normalcy,” said Dr. David Banach, an Infectious Disease Doctor at UConn Health.

Mayor Shari Cantor of West Hartford in attendance, she was happy with the turnout.

“I am very proud of all the people in West Hartford that have gone out and got vaccinated. The parents that are encouraging their kids and bringing them to get vaccinated it’s a community effort,” Said Mayor Cantor

LT. Governor Susan Byswietz also touring the clinic today expressed the importance of this age group getting the vaccine before summer camps and other summer activities.

“It’s also a way to prepare for a safe for school start in the fall,” said the LT. Governor.

The clinic at the UConn Outpatient Pavilion is open Tuesday, May 17 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and walk-ins are welcome as well as other age groups.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.