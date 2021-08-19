Executive order issued allowing patients, doctors, to access own COVID-19 vaccine records

The governor's office says this order will allow patients and healthcare providers to keep better track of their COVID-19 vaccination history.

HARTFORD, Conn. — An executive order was issued by Gov. Ned Lamont on Thursday allowing patients, their doctors, and local health directors to access digital records relating to their COVID-19 vaccination history from the state's immunizations information system.

The governor's office says this order will make it better for patients and healthcare providers to keep track of their COVID-19 vaccination history and to obtain proof of vaccination if needed.

“Without this order, patients will continue to be frustrated that they are blocked from accessing their own vaccination records, and doctors and healthcare providers will be unable to easily lookup when and with what vaccine their patients were administered a COVID-19 vaccine,” Lamont said.

According to Lamont's office, the state's immunizations system was launched in 1998 and is known as CT WiZ.

This order comes just hours after Lamont announced the vaccine mandate for state employees like teachers. Employees who refuse to get the vaccine must provide a negative test to their boss weekly.

“Easy access to a person’s COVID vaccination status is critical to an efficient, non-duplicative vaccine delivery system,” Ken Lalime, CEO of the Community Health Center Association of Connecticut, said. “Many patients have lost their vaccine card, are confused as to what brand they received, and so on. Easy access to this information will greatly help us to deliver appropriate COVID vaccines in a timely manner.”

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.