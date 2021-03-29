Gov. Lamont's office says Connecticut was selected by FEMA to be the first state in the country to receive one of these units.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont is set to make a big announcement Monday morning.

According to a release, the governor will announce the deployment of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s first-in-the-nation COVID-19 mobile vaccination unit.

The first clinic will be held Monday at Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport.

Lamont's office says Connecticut was selected by FEMA to be the first state in the country to receive one of these units.

The unit consists of two mobile trailers and they will be on loan to the state for the next 60 days.

They will be deployed to targeted communities based on the social vulnerability index, officials said.

“The partnership with FEMA and the federal government has been exceptional, providing support to our state during this critical time as we continue to move as fast as possible to vaccinate as many residents as we can,” Lamont said in a statement ahead of the announcement.

A news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Beardsley Zoo.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.