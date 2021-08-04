FEMA mobile vaccination unit at New Haven Green today

This part of FEMA's Mobile Vaccination Unit that brings vaccines right into the area in most need.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A vaccination unit by the Federal Emergency Management Agency is at the New Haven Green on Thursday offering the COVID-19 vaccine to residents.

It is part of FEMA's 60-day mobile clinic bringing the vaccine to the areas across the state that need it the most.

The site runs from 10 a.m. - 5 a.m. and is for New Haven residents only.

Residents are asked to call Griffin Hospital to register.

At this time, Connecticut is continuing to rank at the top of the country in terms of vaccination rates with more than 22% of residents being fully vaccinated.

While this does provide an extra security blanket, the CDC and the governor continue to urge people in their efforts to socially distance, wear a mask, and keep sanitized to prevent another wave.

The FEMA mobile vaccination unit is the agency's first such clinic. It first arrived in Bridgeport late last month and will hit 17 different locations across Connecticut. The locations were chosen based on the CBC's social vulnerability indent.

All three vaccines - Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer - will be administered.

“It’s no accident that this van is launching here in the state of Connecticut, as members of the federal delegation we’re able to put forth a robust grant request it was very competitive all 50 states all the territories wanted to have a roll-out just like this,” said Rep. Jahana Hayes when the unit first arrived in the state.

