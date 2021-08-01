For Cheshire senior living community, a dose of hope

About 620 doses are being distributed between the residents and frontline staff.

CHESHIRE, Conn. — The wait is over for the residents and staff at Elim Park Senior Living in Cheshire, after ten long months of anxiety they COVID-19 doses arrived.

“This is an amazing day,” said Brian Bedard, the CEO of Elim Park. “It’s the restoration of hope.”

About 620 doses are being distributed between the residents and frontline staff that have braved the trials and tribulations of working and residing at a senior living community during the pandemic.

Rosemarie Rebeschi, an 84-year-old great-grandmother and resident at Elim Park lost her husband, Joseph, to the Coronavirus in April.

After receiving her first shot, Redeschi said, “we are getting the vaccine and we are seeing some light at the end of the tunnel and I’m going to get my life back.”