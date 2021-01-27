For South Windsor seniors, vax day arrives

This week, fortunes changed for Marcia and Raymond Motha when they were informed that their vaccination day awaited them.

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — Like so many senior citizens around the country, the past year has been a marathon for Marcia and Raymond Motha.

Marcia is 82, Raymond, an Army veteran, is 85 -- both have largely been living in their own world -- cooped up inside their South Windsor townhouse since the pandemic began in March of 2020.

“I don’t go out,” Marcia said, “I’m afraid of the virus.” Raymond then added, “I try to avoid people.”.

This week, fortunes changed for Marcia and Raymond when they were informed that their vaccination day awaited them.

In their Cadillac proudly showcasing Raymond’s military service with personalized “Veteran” license plates, the Motha’s made the short trip South Windsor to East Hartford -- outside Rentschler Field, the site of the vaccination clinic.

Just before getting her shot, Marcia said, “I think it makes me feel like I’ll get through this.” Raymond added, “it should be a good day.”

The process for the Motha’s took just about 20 minutes to receive their first dose – and, with it, some relief.