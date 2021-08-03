Foxwoods doesn't recommend gambling with your health, opens mass vaccine site

Hartford Healthcare and Foxwoods have partnered to open a mass vaccination clinic.

LEDYARD, Conn. — For many people, getting the COVID vaccine feels like hitting the jackpot. Now, you can get it at a place where you can win an actual jackpot. Those who don’t want to gamble with their health can go to Foxwoods. Jeff Flacks, the CEO of Hartford called it, "A terrific moment for us to dramatically improve access."

Hartford Healthcare and Foxwoods have partnered to open a mass vaccination clinic. The mass vaccination site at Foxwoods is one of seven that Hartford Healthcare is operating across the state. They have the capacity for about 1,000 doses every day at the Foxwoods location alone.

Just follow the signs to the Rainmaker garage and take the elevators to the casino level. "You don’t need your social security number, you don’t need immigration paper, you don’t need a passport, you don’t need a green card. You just need to come here," said Connecticut Attorney General William Tong. You do need to be eligible, and you do need an appointment.

Once through the health screening, you’ll check-in and be taken to a vaccination station. A pharmacist doses your syringe from the multi-shot vial and once the vaccine is administered, you'll spend 15 minutes in a waiting area.

"I feel good. I feel relieved," remarked Yoland Negron of Willimantic after receiving her vaccine. Negron and Kenneth Wilbur both caught COVID earlier. "But I’m alive. And I tell anybody yes, please, come get the shot," said Wilbur, of Gales Ferry. They don’t want to go through it again. "I would recommend for people not to be afraid," added Negron.

Next week marks the 1-year anniversary since Foxwoods, after 29 years of consistent operation, voluntarily shut down for three months. Jason Guyot, the interim CEO of Foxwoods said, "We have welcomed 2.7-million guests through this facility since reopening the resort in June."

Guyot told FOX61 he’s hoping the vaccine can boost consumer confidence - a dual benefit giving businesses a shot in the arm too. "The more the community is vaccinated the more people are comfortable going out. The more people can actually go out and experience those things they’ve been dying to do for a year," said Guyot.

Hartford Healthcare said just this past weekend they vaccinated about 1,000 teachers at the casino. In all, they are operating 22 vaccination sites across the state and seven mega clinics.

