Foxwoods employees receive vaccine as Mashantucket Pequot Tribe vaccinates 900+

Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Chairman Rodney Butler told FOX61 that the tribe has been administering the Moderna vaccine to healthcare workers, public safety personnel, Tribal Elders, Tribal community members, and employees of Foxwoods Resort Casino.

"The MPTN Vaccine Team appreciates the government to government collaboration with the state of Connecticut and our regional public health partners," Butler said in a statement released to FOX61 on Tuesday.

It was still unclear Tuesday how many casino employees make up the 900 individuals who have received the vaccine.

"We are a sovereign Tribal Nation, and the health and well-being of our team members and tribal members is essential to our mission," Chairmain Butler said "We intend to offer and vaccinate the majority of our community with the utmost safety and speed, and with equity and efficiency. This is especially important as indigenous communities are at a much higher risk for COVID-19 infection and mortality across younger age groups. The Tribes’ collective stretch goal is 80 in 80, which entails offering and vaccinating 80% of the MPTN community within 80 days."

Butler told FOX61 the tribe is working with Hartford Healthcare to create a "mega vaccination site" at Foxwoods. "We will never back down from our obligation to offer a safe environment for everyone and continue to stay laser-focused on helping dissipate the virus in our state," Butler said.

Governor Ned Lamont has said Connecticut ranks fourth nationally in terms of vaccinations. As of Tuesday, the state has administered 691,846 doses of the vaccines. Gov. Lamont added the state's supply will increase by 22% next week.

COVID-19 vaccination update in Connecticut:



➡️473,784 1st doses administered

➡️218,062 2nd doses administered

➡️TOTAL: 691,846 doses administered



Connecticut remains in the top 4 states for vaccine distribution. pic.twitter.com/7TXc62oxc3 — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) February 16, 2021