Fully vaccinated CT residents will not be required to wear masks indoors starting May 19

Gov. Lamont made the announcement during his press conference Thursday. Unvaccinated people will still be required to wear masks indoors.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Following the CDC's new COVID-19 guidelines for wearing masks indoors, Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Thursday that starting on May 19 fully vaccinated residents will not be required to wear masks indoors.

On May 19, Connecticut is expected to lift almost all of its COVID-19 mandates with the exception of the indoor mask mandate.

This means business restrictions will be lifted next week and outdoor masking will not be required by recommended at large events.

Gov. Lamont said the state will not require people to be vaccinated but that businesses could implement the rule themselves.

To clarify, the Governor added that unvaccinated people will still be required to wear a mask indoors.

Beginning on June 1, the executive branch customer-facing officers will be fully reopened. Then on July 1, the pre-COVID teleworking model will return and at least 50% of employees will back in the office.

Connecticut reported it administered 29,973 tests and 471 came back positive, yielding a positivity rate of about 1.57%.

Gov. Lamont said during his press conference Thursday that hospitalizations are the lowest they have been since last October. There are now 222 patients being treated for the virus in the hospital.

There were seven more COVID-19 related deaths reported Thursday. The state death toll has now reached 8,168

Connecticut reported 1,618,266 residents have been fully vaccinated. Gov. Lamont also added that starting next week all of the state's COVID-19 mandates will be lifted. This will happen on May 19.

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.