Gov. Lamont partners with outreach program for COVID-19 vaccine rollout

The partnership will develop a plan to reach over 10,000 people of color in the state to share information on the vaccine

HARTFORD, Conn — In an effort to reach as many people as possible with information about the COVID-19 vaccine, a partnership has been created to develop an outreach program in the state.

Governor Ned Lamont announced that his administration is partnering with Health Equity Solutions on a program that will particularly focus on getting information to communities that have historically been disproportionately impacted by access to health care.

The nonprofit organization, which is based in Hartford, advocates and promotes policies, programs, and practices that result in equitable health care access, regardless of race, ethnicity, or socioeconomic status.

Under the partnership, Health Equity Solutions has developed a plan to reach over 10,000 people of color living in Connecticut over a three-month span to share facts and dispel myths about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The partnership will focus on faith-based and education-based networks to reach the widest audiences throughout Connecticut, and in particular, will address issues concerning distrust of the medical system within the African-American community.

“This partnership is paramount to our broader efforts to ensure that we reach every single person we can, particularly in our communities of color,” Governor Lamont said. “The team at Health Equity Solutions and their community partnerships have a track record of proven success, and we’re excited to work with them during this unprecedented time to bring information to those who need it most.”

Health Equity Solutions has already started its work to reach community members and has been hosting webinars that have reached over 3,000 people. There are more than 20 future events already on the calendar, and more are in the process of being added.