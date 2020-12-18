Gov. Lamont to announce nursing home vaccine program

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont will announce this morning the launch of Connecticut's nursing home COVID-19 vaccine program.
After the announcement, the state's first nursing home resident and staff member will receive the vaccine.
The governor will be joined by Connecticut Department of Public Health Acting Commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford, as well as representatives from Genesis HealthCare – the company that operates the nursing home – and representatives from CVS Health – one of two health companies that will be administering vaccines at Connecticut’s long-term care facilities.