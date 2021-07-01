Governor Lamont, officials outline next steps in COVID-19 vaccines

As of Thursday, Connecticut has administered 101,734 doses of the vaccines. CT ranks 6th in percentage vaccinated.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Governor Ned Lamont gave an update on the COVID-19 statistics in the state at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Recently, it was announced two people in New Haven County, between the ages 15 and 25, tested positive for the COVID-19 variant discovered in the U.K.Lamont mentioned wearing a mask and the vaccine are both effective against the strain.

Connecticut has vaccinated over 100,00 people in the state, ranking it first in terms of percentage among states with more than two million population. Lamont added nursing homes will be finished with vaccinations by Friday and plan to complete Phase 1A within the next few weeks. There have been 99,929 people who have received the first dose of the vaccine and 1,805 people who have gotten their second dose.

The Governor mentioned finalization of Phase 1b and 1C is expected to arrive by next week. A slide during the press conference showed the current prioritization for Phase 1B including those 75 years or older and frontline essential workers.

Lamont added Connecticut is walking a thin line between micromanaging the doses distributed or allowing vaccines for large portions of the population. The latter was referred to as a "wild west" approach.

Connecticut surpassed 200,000 COVID-19 cases Wednesday. The state-administered 52,633 tests and 3,304 came back positive, yielding a positivity rate of 6.28 percent.

There was a decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations by 52 people, bring the total number of patients to 1,087. There were 57 new reported COVID-19 related deaths. There have now been 6,287 COVID-19 related deaths in CT.