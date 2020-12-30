Gov. Lamont, Hartford mayor urge people to keep New Year's Eve celebrations small

The state remains on track to complete vaccination phase 1A by the end of January.

HARTFORD, Conn — During a press briefing Wednesday afternoon, Governor Ned Lamont announced that 54,727 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state.

The number puts Connecticut #1 on vaccines in the Northeast, #6 nationally according to the governor.

Gov. Lamont also said that the state remains on track to complete phase 1A, first vaccinations by the end of January.

Guidance for Phase 1B is expected next week.

Connecticut is currently in Phase 1a. Those eligible for vaccines are:

Healthcare Personnel: All paid and unpaid persons serving in healthcare settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients of infectious materials.

Long Term Care Facility Residents: Adults who reside in facilities that provide a range of services, including medical and personal care, to persons who are unable to live independently.

First Responders at risk of exposure to COVID-19 through their response to medical emergencies such as Emergency Medical Technicians, Police, and Fire.

The estimated timeline continues.

Hartford

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin made a plea to the city to keep New Year's Eve celebrations small.

"We have had far too much loss and far too much pain in our community," Mayor Bronin said. Since the start of the pandemic, 214 people in the capital city have died COVID-related deaths, the mayor said. "Over the last month nearly every day a resident of our city has passed away from coronavirus, think about that," Bronin said.

Between January and May of 2021, those who will see vaccines will be

Critical workforce

Other congregate settings

Adults over 65

High risk individuals under 65.

Then, between June and December of 2021:

Those under 18

Any remaining people over 18.

Details on the other phases are limited at this time but more information is expected. The timeline was developed by the Connecticut Department of Health (CTDPH) and the Governor's COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Group, based on recommendations from the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practice (ACIP)

ACIP made recommendations based on several factors: