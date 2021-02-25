Gov. Lamont to discuss vaccinations for educators as state shifts roll out plan

Many teachers and school districts have stressed the importance of getting staff vaccinated before fully reopening schools.

WATERBURY, Conn. — As part of the state's new vaccine plan, teachers and educators are now getting dedicated vaccine clinics.

Those clinics are set to open next week.

Governor Ned Lamont is set to discuss vaccinations for educators today in Waterbury beginning at 11 a.m.

"In some cases, there will be clinics held in high school gyms for example. In other cases, there are already places set up by the local departments of health," explained Fran Rabinowitz, the head of the Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents.

“When we are vaccinating our custodians, our secretaries, our cafeteria workers, we’re getting at the whole entire school community and that is going to be major for the safety factor in schools but in our communities at large,” Bunnell High School teacher Kristen Record said.

“Listening to the experts at DPH talking about how it goes beyond our schools and how it includes all childcare workers, which is a lot of people of color, it's a critically important move for us in the state of Connecticut,” Woodland Regional High School teacher Meghan Geary said.

The new vaccine timeline for the state has shifted to an age-based approach, meaning frontline essential workers like security officers, grocery store employees, and individuals living with comorbidities will not be a priority.

People with comorbidities have spoken out, saying they are frustrated that the governor deviated from the original plan and recommendations from the CDC.