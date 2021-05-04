Hartford announces two walk-up vaccination clinics for residents

The clinics will be held separately starting April 6 and 7, with one being on Love Lane and the other on New Britain Avenue. No appointment will be necessary.

HARTFORD, Conn. — In the continuing effort to vaccinated its residents, the City of Hartford will be hosting two no appointment COVID-19 vaccine walk-up clinics.

The first clinic will be held outside the Swifty Factory on April 6, beginning at 2 p.m. and ending at 6:30 p.m or when vaccines run out.

The next one will be held on April 7 at the Free Center, again starting at 2 p.m. This clinic will be indoors.

“Our first walk-up clinic last week was a huge success, and we have more opportunities this week for hundreds of residents to get vaccinated without any appointment, right in their neighborhood,” said Mayor Luke Bronin. “These clinics require a significant amount of resources, and I’m very grateful to our Health Director Liany Arroyo and her team for their hard work behind the scenes — now during National Public Week, and throughout the pandemic.”

The clinics will vaccinate 200 Hartford residents who are 18-years and older. City officials added that residents will also be given vaccine appointments if they aren't able to get vaccinated.

Hartford officials said they are working on holding another walk-up clinic this week and the details are being finalized.

According to the state's data regarding vaccinated residents, only 17.94% of the Capital city's population has received at least a first dose of the COVID-19 as of March 31.

This percentage is the lowest in Connecticut, with Mansfield just behind Hartford with 18.64% receiving at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Gov. Lamont did announce on Monday during his press conference that the state has 35 mobile vaccine clinics, which will prioritize underserved communities.

Overall, Connecticut has fully vaccinated 809,663 people as of April 5.

