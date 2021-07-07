Hartford announces additional incentives as part of vaccination outreach program

The city said that they will be giving away 200 $250 prizes for residents who get vaccinated in July and post videos about why they got vaccinated on social media.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The City of Hartford is continuing its vaccine outreach, offering new incentives for residents.

The city said that they will be giving away 200 $250 prizes for residents who get vaccinated in July and post videos about why they got vaccinated on social media.

The prizes are funded by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), passed through a state grant program for vaccine outreach.

Last month, incentive opportunities the city had for residents consisted of the chance to win a $1,000 debit card or one of five separate packs of four season passes to Six Flags if they get vaccinated at two health clinics.

Here's how residents can become eligible for the $250 incentive:

Get vaccinated in the month of July – it does not matter where. Vaccine appointments are available by calling 2-1-1, and the City is offering free rides that residents can access by making an appointment through 3-1-1.

Post a video on social media about why they got vaccinated, encouraging others to do the same.

Send a link of the social media post, or the video itself, to vaccine@hartford.gov.

When contacted, provide a picture of their vaccine card and proof of residency in Hartford, as well as sign a release allowing the City to use their videos for vaccine promotion.

The first two hundred residents to send in videos will receive $250.

“These prizes will both help get more people vaccinated and spread the word about why it’s so important,” said Mayor Luke Bronin. “There’s nothing more effective than members of our community talking to each other about why we all need to get vaccinated. We’re going to continue to be creative about encouraging residents to get vaccinated, and I want to thank the State for supporting this initiative.”

There are now 2,087,264 people who are fully vaccinated in Connecticut, with 95% of people 65 years and older receiving at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Governor Ned Lamont last week that for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the state has gone a whole week without a single new case of COVID-19 among residents in nursing homes.

Today's COVID-19 update in Connecticut (since Friday):



➡️25,599 tests were administered and 175 came back positive (0.68% rate)

➡️32 patients are currently hospitalized (decrease of 10)

➡️There have been no new deaths reported



Read today's full report: https://t.co/ZFYhatgRxk pic.twitter.com/ZHWiJhxMqS — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) July 6, 2021

