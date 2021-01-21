Hartford's Dunkin' Donuts Park to be used as a vaccine site

The park will serve as a site for vaccine administration events beginning as early as February 6.

HARTFORD, Conn — Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin will announce today that the Dunkin' Donuts Park will be used as a vaccine site.

Mayor Bronin and President of the Hartford Yard Goats Tim Restall will be making the announcement today at noon.

Mayor Bronin's office says the site will be used for specific, by appointment testing events and its use is contingent upon the availability of vaccines on a weekly basis.

Learn more about vaccines and how to sign up for an appointment, or where to go, here.

At this time, only people older than 75 are eligible. Providers may fill appointments with other eligible phase 1B populations if spots are available.

Those with email addresses and the ability to schedule online appointments are asked to apply through the website; those over the age of 75 without the ability to apply online can call the Connecticut COVID Vaccine Appointment Assist Line at 877-918-2224.

Family members can also submit information online for their loved ones. Scheduling appointments may take time due to the strong demand for the vaccine, officials said, but the state is increasing its effort to enroll providers and staff. The state expects access to appointments will grow rapidly in the coming weeks, especially for priority populations.

Phase 1B may be extended to more age groups. On Jan. 12, the allocation subcommittee recommended that anyone 65 and older be included in phase 1B, as well as all adults with a CDC listed co-morbidity. (See below) A comorbidity is any condition in a person that makes the risks of more serious illness or death higher from a COVID-19 infection.