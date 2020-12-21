Hartford Healthcare gets another vaccine shipment, four times bigger than the last

Hartford Healthcare got 88 boxes. In each box is 10 vials. Each vial contains 10 doses. They received 8,800 doses total.

HARTFORD, Conn. — On Monday, Hartford Healthcare took in more vaccine shipments. This one was four times bigger than last week. It was also a different brand. One week ago, the Pfizer vaccine arrived at Hartford Healthcare. They’ve since depleted their supply just in time for the arrival of Moderna.

Mandy Del Galdo was the first healthcare worker to receive the vaccine. "I am happy and extremely excited to be the first one to get this Moderna vaccine," she said.

Mandy is a 16 year Hartford Healthcare employee and a registered nurse who has been providing care to critically ill COVID patients. "Working it critical care I’ve been exhausted and overwhelmed," said Del Gado. For her, it's a literal shot of hope. "I’m excited, I feel privileged," remarked Del Gado.

Just 30 minutes before Mandy got her shot in the arm, those vaccine doses were being unloaded and unboxed at the Jefferson Street loading dock.

Hartford Healthcare got 88 boxes. In each box is 10 vials. Each vial contains 10 doses. They received 8,800 doses total. Combine that with the 2,000 Pfizer doses last week. "We will administer this week 10,000 vaccines," said Hartford Healthcare CEO Jeffrey Flaks.

They will be distributed at clinics across their healthcare network including one which will open on December 28th at the CT convention center. "To get this vaccine to as many people as safely and as quickly as we possibly can," said Flaks.

Keith Grant, the head of infection prevention at Hartford Healthcare got the Pfizer vaccine last week. He says he’s feeling good. "I had some irritation at the site some pain at the site for the first 24 hours then that subsided," said Grant.

Both vaccines require two doses. Pfizer's needs to be administered 21 days apart, Moderna requires 28 days. "This is a huge step for us to move back into what is normal and appreciate our families much more," said Grant.

Both vaccines are about 95% effective and they have been deemed safe. Where they differ is the logistics of storage; advantage Moderna. "This vaccine is much easier to handle logistically," said Eric Arlia, the head of pharmacy for Hartford Healthcare. "It’s stored at regular frozen temperature about minus 20. It’s much easier to handle it doesn’t need dry ice. It’s also good in the refrigerator for a month."