Hartford HealthCare to open mega vaccine clinic at Oakdale Theater in Wallingford on March 1

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — Harford HealthCare is poised to open the doors to Connecticut's newest vaccine clinic on Monday morning.

Officials say the site at the Oakdale Theater will be a mega clinic, expanding access to more residents looking to get a shot of hope.

The site opens for vaccinations at 9 a.m.

The mega clinic opens just in time for the next phase of Connecticut's vaccine rollout, which includes hundreds of thousands more people.

On Monday, teachers, childcare professionals and everyone aged 55 and up become eligible for a vaccine. Those meeting that criteria can start booking appointments and getting shots today.

With only 130,000 doses of the vaccine coming into the state every day, leaders are urging patience.

Officials said in a statement, "Age is one of the strongest factors contributing to COVID-19 deaths, with 96 percent of COVID-19 deaths in Connecticut occurring in people over the age of 55."

The planned schedule is as follows:

March 1, 2021: Expands to age group 55 to 64

Expands to age group 55 to 64 March 22, 2021: Expands to age group 45 to 54

Expands to age group 45 to 54 April 12, 2021: Expands to age group 35 to 44

Expands to age group 35 to 44 May 3, 2021: Expands to age group 16 to 34