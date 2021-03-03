Hartford Healthcare to receive Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The FDA says the vaccine is overall about 66% effective at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19, but 85% effective against the most severe illness

HARTFORD, Conn — Hartford Healthcare is expected to receive the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine this morning.

The vaccine is expected by 10:30 a.m. but the time could change.

Hartford Healthcare has said they will begin distributing the vaccine this morning as well.

Health experts have touted the j and j vaccine as a major game-changer in the race to vaccinate because it is a single-dose vaccine so it doesn’t require making two appointments.

The FDA says the vaccine is overall about 66% effective at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19 symptoms, but about 85% effective against the most severe illness.

Yesterday, President Joe Biden made a major announcement that pharmaceutical company Merck will help produce the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, helping to speed up the process.

President Biden went on to say that he expects the US to have enough vaccine supply for every adult in the country by the end of May which is two months earlier than expected.

Governor Ned Lamont said on Monday that the state is set to receive more than 39,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week and that the extra supply means more appointments should open up.

Other health systems like Yale-New Haven Health and Day Kimball Healthcare received their shipments of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine yesterday.

