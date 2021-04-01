Hartford Healthcare workers receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

they're gearing up to get their second dose today.

Three weeks ago, history was made at Hartford Healthcare with the delivery of the first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

Healthcare workers there had received their first dose of the vaccine that day, and now, they're gearing up to get their second dose today.

Even though vaccines are rolling out, people are still being reminded to wear their masks and wash their hands.

The second dose will be administered at the Connecticut Convention Center this morning.

The center is currently being used as a field hospital for patients who are not ready to go home but do not require ventilators year.