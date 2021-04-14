Hartford offering free mobile walk-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics for residents from April 14-18

The clinics will take place all over the capital city to any resident older than 18-years of age.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford has announced more mobile walk-up clinics for its residents starting on April 14.

During a press conference Monday, Mayor Luke Bronin said the mobile clinics will administered either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

All Hartford residents 18-years and older are eligible for the clinics. Walk-ups are welcome and anyone who wants a shot can make an appoitnment by calling 211.

For more information, click here.

Below is the locations of where the clinics will be held throughout the week:

CLINIC: City of Hartford Department of Health and Human Services

WHERE: Outside on Burr Mall, 550 Main Street, Hartford

WHEN: Wednesday, April 14, 2021, 2 PM – 6:30 PM

APPOINTMENTS: Walk-up first dose Moderna clinic, no appointment necessary; second dose at same location on May 12, 2021

ELIGIBILITY: Hartford residents ages 18+

CLINIC: Griffin Health, State Department of Public Health clinic

WHERE: Wilson-Gray YMCA, 444 Albany Avenue, Hartford

WHEN: Thursday, April 15, 2021, 10 AM – 4 PM

APPOINTMENTS: Walk-up, no appointment clinic for Hartford residents

ELIGIBILITY: Hartford residents ages 18+

CLINIC: Griffin Health, State Department of Public Health clinic

WHERE: Sportsmen’s Athletic Club, 2976 Main Street, Hartford

WHEN: Friday, April 16, 2021, 10 AM – 4 PM

APPOINTMENTS: Walk-up, no appointment clinic for Hartford residents

ELIGIBILITY: Hartford residents ages 18+

CLINIC: Griffin Health, State Department of Public Health clinic

WHERE: Saint Augustine Church, 10 Campfield Avenue, Hartford

WHEN: Saturday, April 17, 2021, 10 AM – 2:30 PM

APPOINTMENTS: Walk-up, no appointment clinic for Hartford residents

ELIGIBILITY: Hartford residents ages 18+

CLINIC: Federal Emergency Management Agency clinic, run by Trinity Health Of New England

WHERE: Fred D. Wish Museum School Parking Lot, 350 Barbour Street, Hartford

WHEN: Friday, April 16 and Saturday, April 17, 2021, 11 AM – 7 PM

APPOINTMENTS: Appointments available by calling 2-1-1, but walk-ups will be taken

ELIGIBILITY: Hartford residents 18+

CLINIC: Federal Emergency Management Agency clinic, run by Trinity Health Of New England

WHERE: Saint Lawrence O’Toole/Maria Reina de la Paz Parish, 494 New Britain Avenue, Hartford

WHEN: Sunday, April 18 and Monday, April 19, 2021, 11 AM – 7 PM

APPOINTMENTS: Appointments available by calling 2-1-1, but walk-ups will be taken

ELIGIBILITY: Hartford residents 18+

