Hartford residents can get trained to scheduled COVID-19 appointments for themselves and others in the city

The short trainings are online in either English or Spanish. This is part of the city's effort to mobilize its residents to get the community vaccinated.

HARTFORD, Conn. — In part of the city's effort to mobilize its residents to get the community vaccinated, Hartford residents can now get trained to schedule their vaccine appointments for themselves, their families, or anyone else living in the capital.

The trainings will be held online and residents will need either a phone, tablet, or computer with internet. The trainings will be in English and Spanish, showing residents how to use the Calendly app to make their appointments.

Hartford will provide vaccine appointments for clinics operating under the Department of Health and Human Services as well as other providers in the capital.

The city is also calling residents and going door-to-door for residents to schedule their COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

“Our team is calling residents and going door-to-door, but there’s nothing more effective than mobilizing our community as a whole to sign up their friends and family for the vaccine,” said Mayor Luke Bronin. “Working with our partners, we have dedicated appointments available for Hartford residents only, and we want our community’s help to make sure they get filled. We know that the appointment system is a barrier for some members of our community, so we’re encouraging folks who are comfortable using the internet to sign themselves up – and then sign up friends, family, or anyone they know who lives in Hartford.”

According to the state's data, Hartford only has 15.22% of its population vaccinated. This is the second-lowest percentage behind East Haven's 13.41%.

City officials said residents who get trained must make sure to register other Hartford residents only for vaccine appointments.

If you are a resident of Hartford and would like to register, click here. One can also go on the city's home page.

Hartford officials said it will take a limited number of volunteers and expand based on the availability of vaccine appointments.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.