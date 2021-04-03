Trinity Health, Hartford Schools team up for teacher vaccination effort

Saint Francis Hospital will be hosting a special, two-day clinic where 1,500 Hartford Public Schools educators and staff members will be able to get vaccinated.

HARTFORD, Conn — The push to get educators vaccinated against COVID-19 continues at full speed with different health systems partnering with school districts across the state.

Today, Trinity Health of New England has teamed up with Hartford Public Schools as part of that vaccination effort.

Saint Francis Hospital will be hosting a special, two-day clinic where 1,500 Hartford Public Schools educators and staff members will be able to get vaccinated.

It comes as Hartford Public Schools this week transitioned back to full-time, in-person learning for students in pre-K to ninth grade.

Meanwhile, grades 10-12 will continue with the hybrid learning model, and families who chose full0time remote learning will stick with that approach for now.

