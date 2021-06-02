Hartford takes measures to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccine

Dunkin Donuts Park will be opened as a vaccine clinic on Saturday.

HARTFORD, Connecticut — The city is making sure everyone has equal and accessible access to the COVID-19 vaccine. Mayor Luke Bronin says opening up mass vaccination sites like Dunkin Donuts Park will help make sure everyone gets vaccinated.

Mayor Bronin said, "If you need a ride we will give you a ride, we want to do everything possible to make it as easy as possible for folks to get this vaccine and get protected."

In a mass push, Hartford’s mayor is urging those eligible to visit Dunkin Donuts Park this Saturday.

A mass clinic is set to make sure everyone gets vaccinated.

There are still available appointments, but the push comes as Mayor Bronin says the city is doing its best to protect its most vulnerable residents.

Mayor Bronin said, "We're asking everybody to sign up a senior, help somebody sign up to get an appointment. You can also call our phone number it's just 860-757-8430.

Mayor Luke Bronin is not the only one making a push.

Wheeler's Family Health and Wellness Center is also pushing for equitable access to the vaccine.

Senator Richard Blumenthal toured the wellness center after helping approve President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan, a 1.9 trillion dollar proposed COVID-relief package

"We specifically addressed the need for more equitable and equal access to the vaccine,” said Senator Blumenthal.

The U.S. Senator praises the plan, but he acknowledges there are still challenges to overcome when putting more vaccines in people’s arms.

Blumenthal said, "Not everyone will want it, we can't compel it, but we should tell them the truth... tell them the truth. It isn't experimental, they're not going to be the subjects of testing."

Medical officials also recognize the hesitancy in black and brown communities when it comes to getting the COVID-19 vaccine, but say the risk of getting vaccinated pales in comparison to actually catching the deadly virus.

Tina Loarte-Rodriguez, who is the Wheeler Clinic’s Vice-President of Nursing, said, "We are continuously going back to the fact that this is a safe vaccine, that the trials have shown that.. that the technology is not new. It's something that was expedited for this purpose, but this is all thankfully science-based that has been in the works for many years.