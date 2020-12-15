'I think I can see the endzone' | Gov Lamont discusses COVID-19 vaccine

Hartford Hospital had 15 employees receive the vaccination.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Distribution and vaccinations of the COVID-19 vaccine have begun. The momentous day has state and health officials finally seeing a light at the end of the tunnel.

"Absolutely a great moment for science and the healthcare community," said Keith Grant an APRN, Senior System Director, Infectious Prevention at Hartford Hospital. "It’s a great moment for the state of Connecticut."

A moment filled with relief and hope as 32,100 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine arrive. Shipments are in route to twelve hospitals and their affiliates across the state. Grant was one of the first to receive the monumental injection.

"Some mild soreness around the site injection which is expected with every shot or any shot. Absolutely no side effects. I feel great," said Grant.

Hartford Hospital had 15 employees receive the vaccination. Governor Lamont expects one million healthcare professionals, first responders, and high-risk residents to receive two doses of the vaccine by the end of March.

"I’m a football fan and I think I can see the endzone. But I also know that there’s a lot of blocking and tackling that we have to do between here in the final 30-yards," said Lamont.

These are the hospitals in Connecticut that are expected to receive COVID-19 vaccine deliveries this week.



The blue pin points represent affiliate offices for each of the main offices, which are indicated in yellow. pic.twitter.com/K21QGrTvhh — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) December 14, 2020

During the next two weeks, Connecticut is expected to receive 129,600 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.



These first shipments will be distributed to healthcare workers and nursing homes. pic.twitter.com/8z0WCXyNER — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) December 14, 2020

Deliveries of the vaccine could be the shot in the arm the local economy has been looking for. As restaurant owners in need of more financial relief rallied in front of the Governor's home, Lamont believes that in time consumer confidence will return.

"It’s not a silver bullet. It’s not going to be in the next two weeks, but I’d like to think that in the spring when we have a substantial number of people vaccinated, one million people vaccinated twice come March, I think people will build confidence and get our economy moving again," said Lamont.

The governor says he is looking for more relief for local businesses. In the meantime, he is reminding people to stay cautious in the coming months. The general public may begin to receive vaccinations by April or May.