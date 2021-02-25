In Bloomfield, Churches join the efforts to keep shots going

Mayor Suzette DeBeatham-Brown said, in a town with a large African-American population the chance of getting COVID shots was critical.

BLOOMFIELD, Conn — The Rehoboth Church of God is built as a symbol for hope and that was apparent this Wednesday.

The church played host to a COVID-19 vaccination site in hopes of administering shots to a population with less access.

Mayor Suzette DeBeatham-Brown said, in a town with a large African-American population the chance of getting COVID shots was critical.

“It’s a great day because here in Bloomfield we are trying to make sure that our residents have access,” Mayor DeBetham-Brown said.

The objective was to try and give out more than one hundred shots to those who qualified, something Pastor Daylan Greer from the Bethel AME Church in Bloomfield said was likely to happen.

“I brought several of our parishioners today and we just want to make sure that as many as our parishioners can be vaccinated – that’s the goal," said Greer.

65-year-old Bertram Josephs, drove from Hartford to receive his first COVID shot and said, “it’s very important, it’s important that people do get vaccinated.”