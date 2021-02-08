In Stafford Springs order a Big Mac and the Vax

McDonald’s has teamed up with the professionals from Griffin Health to provide the shots.

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn — For the Gomez Family, their initiative continues. The family that owns over 30 McDonald’s restaurants in Connecticut and Massachusetts has opened their doors to opportunity once again – offering free vaccinations to patrons who want to protect themselves against the COVID-19 virus.

“We thought this was a special opportunity to do something for the community,” said Jorge Gomez from the family’s Stafford Springs McDonald’s. Gomez added, “McDonald’s is a place where people are comfortable so to have a vaccination clinic was a win-win.”

Alongside son Ryan, who works at the Stafford Springs McDonald’s, Wendy Wilson, a Stafford Springs resident, showed up to get her COVID-19 vaccine.

Sitting in a booth in the back of the newly remodeled restaurant, Wilson said after her getting her shot, “I have three little ones at home, so I worry about them,” then she added, “that’s why I got the shot.”

At present, Connecticut Health Department data reveals that the town of Stafford Springs has 49 percent of its residents fully vaccinated, Gomez said that offering another option for people in the area was a no-brainer.

“A lot of people come to our restaurants,” said Gomez, “so to have this event here has the potential to be really special.”

The Gomez family has also offered COVID-19 vaccine clinics at their McDonald’s locations in Windsor Locks and Enfield.

Griffin Health, which provides the shots, offers a full schedule of upcoming mobile vaccination locations – to find out more click here.

