In Waterbury, Covid testing continues despite the frigid temps

WATERBURY, Conn — “It’s somewhere between, zero and ten degrees,” said Gary Wallace from Community Health Center.

Wallace wasn’t adding the wind chill into that equation – still, the COVID-19 testing at the Brass Mill Center parking lot continued. Wallace, who is a community engagement director at Community Health Center, noted that they have 15 testing sites up and running despite the frigid cold.

“Everyone wants to do the right thing, but this is tough,” he said.

The Coronavirus testing is largely being done by Connecticut National Guard members who are out in the elements most of the day, tending to the lines of drivers looking for a negative result.

To recognize the efforts of the Guardsmen, Senator Richard Blumenthal stopped by to see the operation.

Blumenthal said, “the National Guard is there regardless of the cold doing their job, they are the heroes helping to save lives.”