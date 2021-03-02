Lamont: 65 and older might begin getting vaccine in 10 days

He said Wednesday that it all depends on the flow of vaccine into Connecticut from the federal government.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Gov. Ned Lamont says residents 65 years and older might begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine “within 10 days or so."

He said Wednesday that it all depends on the flow of vaccine into Connecticut from the federal government.

The Democrat said acknowledged it might take longer, possibly two weeks until the 65-plus cohort can get the shot. But he noted there has been progress in getting older people vaccinated.