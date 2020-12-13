Lamont announces Connecticut vaccine distribution plan to begin

He said the Department of Public Health make all necessary preparations in order for the vaccine to be received as early as Monday,

Governor Ned Lamont Sunday announced the Connecticut COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Group’s Science Subcommittee has submitted recommendations to him that the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan start at the earliest opportunity.

In a press release, Lamont said the subcommittee reviewed all available scientific and trial data from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the FDA’s Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, clinical trial information provided by Pfizer and BioNTech, and peer-reviewed scientific publications about the vaccine and its clinical testing. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also voted to recommend the vaccine for individuals over 16.

The governor said he accepted the subcommittee’s recommendations and is ordering the Connecticut Department of Public Health make all necessary preparations in order for the vaccine to be received as early as Monday, distributed, and allocated shortly thereafter to healthcare institutions and long-term care facilities all over the state.

“This is a significant moment for our state and our country,” Governor Lamont said. “Here in Connecticut, we are incredibly proud to be able to say that the Pfizer team in Groton helped to develop this first vaccine to fight the coronavirus which we know will help to get our communities back to normal. The EUA, combined with this recommendation from our Science Subcommittee, with some of the best scientific and analytical minds in our state, will provide light at the end of the tunnel for our state to emerge from the pandemic. I take these recommendations seriously, and I thank everyone involved with our advisory group for their hard work and dedication to this important cause.”