Lamont criticizes FDA's decision to pause J&J vaccinations

Gov. Lamont says he has told the administration he would have handled it different.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont is criticizing the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for recommending a pause in the administering of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The Democrat said Wednesday the response to a potential for a blood-clotting side effect, reported in six cases out of more than 7 million inoculations in the U.S., was an overreaction. Lamont says he has told the administration he would have handled it different.

Meanwhile, representatives of the state’s nursing home and assisted living industries on Wednesday welcomed the news that the state will continue to cover the cost of COVID-19 testing through June 30.

