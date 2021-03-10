Lamont: "significant progress" in state employee COVID compliance ahead of Monday night deadline

Governor says 3,000 employees--11% of executive branch--remain unvaccinated and have not agreed to weekly testing.

HARTFORD, Conn. — With a Monday night deadline approaching, Governor Ned Lamont said on Sunday that the state "has made significant progress in compliance" with his executive orders requiring either COVID-19 vaccination or weekly testing among executive branch state employees.

Lamont’s executive order requires employees to get vaccinated, or begin weekly testing, by the end of the day Monday. That deadline was extended once; state employee union leaders have called on Lamont to extend the deadline again, but he has refused.

The Governor's Office says about 3,000 state employees remain non-compliant with the governor’s order requiring immunization, or weekly testing, as of 4 p.m. on Sunday. That number is down from the roughly 8,000 employees who were not in compliance as of Friday.

Workers who don’t comply will be placed on unpaid leave as soon as Tuesday. About 32,000 employees who work in executive branch agencies are impacted by the order, which does not apply to the legislative or judicial branches.

According to the latest numbers from the Governor's office:

About 23,000 (74%) are fully vaccinated;

About 5,000 (15%) will receive weekly testing; and

About 3,000 (11%) are currently non-compliant.

The administration said it "continues to expect that most of the remaining non-compliant employees will submit the required documentation to the state by the evening of Monday, October 4, and that there should be minimal impact to operations as a result."

Lamont had put the state's National Guard on notice to fill some positions if necessary.

