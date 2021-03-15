Lamont says success of vaccinations in state relies on mobile clinics

Governor visited pop-up clinic in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont visited the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit in Bridgeport Monday morning, where Yale New Haven Health launched their next pop up vaccination clinic. Lamont said the success of vaccinations in Connecticut relies on mobile clinics, especially in our underserved communities.

“They feel like they just won the lottery. We should have a few more lottery tickets over the next few weeks” says lamont when it comes to Connecticut’s ramp up in vaccinations.

Since the Government shutdown placed heavy restrictions on places of worship, Churches like the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit have been waiting for an opportunity to celebrate life, not just death. “This opportunity that we’re now offering, not just a venue of death, but a venue of life” says Pastor Moales.

Governor Ned Lamont, local officials, and healthcare professionals spent the morning at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit in Bridgeport, advocating for the vaccine’s effectiveness and safety to the underserved communities here in Connecticut.

Yale New Haven Health has several of these pop up clinics throughout the state. “This is a new part of what we’re trying to get vaccinations out there and more accepted. We’re calling them pop up vaccinations in the community” said CEO of Yale New Haven Health, Marna Borgnstrom.

Governor Ned Lamont said 20% of those eligible in the black and brown communities have gotten vaccinated, which is up from 8% just last week. In the past week, the mobile clinic at the church has been able to vaccinate 270 members of the community, and wants to continue to expand that number as demand increases, and supply becomes more widely available.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.