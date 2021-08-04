Local groups working to make sure everyone gets the vaccine

Faith-based groups like the Ministerial Health Fellowship are getting boots on the ground in underserved communities.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The demand for the COVID-19 vaccine remains high. Even as more and more of it becomes available some are still struggling to get an appointment.

"I saw thousands of people struggling," said Luke Izzo.

Struggling to sign up for the highly demanded COVID-19 Vaccine, 16-year-old Izzo of Northford saw the problem and knew he wanted to help.

"It’s kind of like a wartime effort," said Izzo. "It can be compared to that. People are going to remember that."

Izzo joined a group called Vaccine Angels. He says dozens of people a day request help from them to sign up for a vaccine appointment. The group provides tips, tricks, or in some cases "angels," sign people up themselves. Izzo says he's helped about 175 people get the shot.

"There’s a lot of thanks and gratitude. People even send back selfies after they get their shot," said Izzo.

Those thanks are also coming to those working to address the disparities affecting communities across the state. Faith-based groups like the Ministerial Health Fellowship are getting boots on the ground in underserved communities. They are helping with getting financial assistance, addressing food insecurities, delivering goods, and now vaccinations.

"We have a faith-based vaccination clinic that is operated every Tuesday in Middletown. Even this past week we vaccinated over 270 persons," said Rev. Robyn Anderson, the Executive Director for the Ministerial Health Fellowship Advocacy Correlation.

The appointment-based clinic runs 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays at the Cross Street Ame Zion Church in Middletown doing everything they can to not only vaccinate but educate the community on the importance of it.

Really being able to save lives. That's what it’s about. That we are our brother's and sister's keeper," said Rev. Anderson.

Rev. Anderson says the next step is to set up clinics in local housing developments as well to reach even more people.

In New Haven, they are hoping to reach as many people as they can too with a pop-up clinic that will be held on the Green from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday. To receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine you’ll have to sign-up and prove you live in the city of New Haven.

You can sign up by calling Griffin Hospital at 855-691-6369 or its website.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.