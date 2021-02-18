Mass vaccination clinic to open at Mohegan Sun

The clinic will open on Friday, February 19 and will be located at Mohegan Sun’s Earth Expo & Convention Center

MONTVILLE, Conn. — As the vaccine rollout continues in Connecticut, a new mass vaccination clinic will open to help meet demand.

Gov. Ned Lamont, the Mohegan Tribe, and Yale-New Haven Health announced plans Thursday to open a large-scale community vaccination site at Mohegan Sun.

The clinic will open on Friday and will be located at Mohegan Sun’s Earth Expo & Convention Center. It will operate on an appointment-only basis, weather permitting, and is available for Connecticut residents.

On the first day of operations, the clinic is expected to serve up to 300 Connecticut residents with the ability to increase vaccine distribution based on availability.

This new mass COVID-19 vaccination site at @MoheganSun will open tomorrow.



It will operate on an appointment-only basis and is available for Connecticut residents. Now accepting appointments for those aged 65+.



🔗https://t.co/SxPKSWQy1b pic.twitter.com/Myby0ORsJ0 — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) February 18, 2021

Additional appointments will be added regularly as more supply of the vaccine becomes available by the federal government.

The clinic will operate in accordance with existing state rules and procedures relating to vaccine eligibility.

Connecticut residents who are currently eligible to be vaccinated can schedule an appointment for the clinic by visiting www.ynhhs.org/covidvaccine and selecting the Mohegan Sun location. Appointments will also be available through the state’s COVID Vaccine Appointment Assist Line (877-918-2224), which is open seven days a week from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.