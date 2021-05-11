McDonald's changing coffee cups to promote COVID-19 vaccine

McDonald's said the initiative will begin later this month. They will begin by sharing vaccine information their Times Square billboard.

NEW YORK — McDonald's customers will be seeing a change to McCafe cups and food stickers as the fast-food company teams up with the Biden administration to promote the COVID-19 vaccine.

McDonald's said the initiative will begin later this month. They will debut on their Times Square billboard information about the vaccines.

Beginning in July, McDonald's cups and seal stickers will lead customers to vaccines to the government's vaccine website, where people can learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine and where they can get it.

The new packaging and ads feature art from the national "We Can Do This campaign", setting the campaign's slogan against a map of the United States. appointments near them.

"We all want to protect ourselves and our loved ones and be together with our communities again. McDonald's is excited to be doing our part for the people we serve, providing them with simple information that can help keep them safe," Genna Gent, McDonald's USA Vice President for Global Public Policy and Government Relations, said. "This is a team effort – it takes all of us. We're proud to enter this partnership to provide trusted, independently verified information about COVID-19 vaccines to our customers in the nearly 14,000 communities we serve."

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra thanks McDonald's for joining the campaign to help people get trusted information about vaccines when they grab a cup of coffee or a meal.

"Getting vaccinated is easy. More than 150 million people have already gotten at least one dose of vaccine, and millions more are getting vaccinated every day," he said in a statement. "Ending this pandemic requires all of us working together to do our part, including encouraging our friends and family to get vaccinated. This effort will help more people make informed decisions about their health and learn about steps they can take to protect themselves and their communities."

President Joe Biden announced Tuesday new programs from ride-sharing companies Uber and Lyft to provide free rides to and from vaccination sites, as the pace of shots nationally declines and he looks to meet his July Fourth inoculation targets.

The partnership with the ride-sharing companies marks the latest in a series of government-encouraged efforts to increase access to shots. It comes as Biden plans to meet virtually with a bipartisan group of governors Tuesday to share best practices for encouraging Americans to get vaccinated.

Biden's meeting comes a week after he set a new goal of delivering at least one dose of vaccine to 70% of adult Americans by Independence Day and fully vaccinating at least 160 million by then.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.