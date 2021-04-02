Meriden vaccinating as quickly as they can despite shortages, systemic flaws

About 100 people were vaccinated Thursday at the Meriden Senior Center.

MERIDEN, Conn. — Some Connecticut communities are struggling to get their population vaccinated. But it’s not for lack of trying. FOX61 visited a vaccine clinic in Meriden to see their success and struggles firsthand.

About 100 people were vaccinated Thursday at the Meriden Senior Center. But not all of them were Meriden residents. The city says they need more supplies and doing their best to reach out to seniors in their own community.

"I’m so excited to get the vaccination," said Kathleen Celentano. The Celentano’s are from Southington, but they were getting their COVID vaccinations in Meriden. Meriden Health Director Lea Crown said, "Here in Meriden we have not limited our clinics to just Meriden residents however I am confident in saying that about 80% of the individuals we have vaccinated so far in that 75+ age group have been Meriden residents."

But like most cities, there’s no mechanism that gives residents priority registration to clinics in their community first. Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz said, "We are open to other suggestions as to how to make adjustments to ensure equity for vaccine distribution."

According to the state’s vaccine saturation map, Meriden has only dosed about 33% of the city’s 75+ population. The state says that has more to do with a still constrained supply. They credited local health departments for getting creative. "The day VAMS started, health departments and districts across the state started getting phone calls from people saying they were having difficulty, they didn’t have email access. So local health departments stepped up," remarked Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz.

Instead of using VAMS, Meriden is encouraging residents to call a local hotline. They’ve received over 700 calls. No one has canceled. "You can almost hear the sighs of relief when you schedule it," said Crown.

Meriden is getting between 200 and 300 doses a week and their clinics are booked through February 17th. They are referring people to UConn and Hartford Healthcare.

Those who were able to get in the door considered themselves lucky. Robert Celentano of Southington said he is, "Listening to the scientists and Dr. Fauci. We haven’t had that type of information in a year so listening to them and I believe in the science." His wife Kathleen added, "I just want to thank all the first responders. Without everyone we couldn’t be here today."