Middletown clinic aims to combat vaccination hesitancy

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A pop-up vaccine clinic in Middletown is open at Cross Street AME Zion Church. The city partnered with the Ministerial Health Fellowship to bring the COVID-19 vaccine to a trusted place in the community, in order to reach the minority population.

Reverend Moses Harvill has been working hard to combat vaccine hesitancy in his community.

“I have been speaking with them for the last two weeks, encouraging them, persuading them, and letting them know it is safe to get it. We need to do it,” he said.

“Hesitancy does not mean refusal, it really just means that they need to be in a place where they can feel comfortable in doing that and also be with people that they're comfortable with,” said Reverend Robyn Anderson of Blackwell AME Zion Church.

Communities of color have been hit especially hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, something members of the church know firsthand.

“The numerous deaths that we've had, I mean the funerals that folks could not even go to and offer that last goodbye in solace, it's been tough it's been really really really tough,” said State Representative Quentin Phipps.

It’s another reason why there has been a focus on ensuring equitable access to the vaccine. Cross Street AME Zion Church has made it a priority to be a trusted source in the community when it comes to educating people about health issues.

“This church has a long legacy of working on healthcare issues and trying to bridge that gap,” said Middletown Mayor Ben Florsheim.

Reverend Harvill says he plans to lead by example. He was among the first in line to get his vaccine.

“Felt absolutely nothing but I know it's very powerful,” he said.