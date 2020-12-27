At Middletown CHC, health workers eager for vaccine

Over 200 healthcare workers visited the clinic on Christmas Day, and another 200 employees anticipated for Saturday’s clinic.

MIDDLETOWN, Connecticut — Healthcare workers eagerly rolled up their sleeves at Community Health Center in Middletown for their first round of the two-dose Covid-19 Vaccine.

After receiving the Moderna vaccine shipment last week, healthcare workers at CHC waited patiently to get their first dose. After a last-minute vaccine clinic was put together on Christmas Day, the turnout made it obvious how excited these healthcare workers have been.

Mary Blankson, Chief Nursing Officer at CHC said “They came down on Christmas Day, that’s how excited they were”.

